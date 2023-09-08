UL opens Sun Belt play with first-ever meeting against Old Dominion

NORFOLK, Va. – After cruising to a 38-13 win in the opening week of the 2023 season, the Louisiana football team heads to the East Coast to face Old Dominion in the team’s Sun Belt Conference opener.

Kickoff from S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk, Virginia, is slated for 5 p.m. CT with the game streaming on ESPN+ and can be heard locally on Hot 107.9 FM, The GOAT 103.3, ESPN 1420 AM, and globally via the Varsity Network.

The Ragin’ Cajuns (1-0, 0-0 SBC) started the year with a bang as Dre’lyn Washington took the team’s second play from scrimmage 62 yards for a touchdown. Ben Wooldridge had a strong return from injury, accounting for four touchdowns with three coming through the air. The Cajun ground attack was nearly unstoppable, racking up 206 yards, 6.1 yards per carry, and rushing for two scores.

The defense allowed just 187 yards of total offense, their lowest total since 2016, and eight first downs. They held Northwestern State to 2-of-19 on third down and just 77 yards on the ground. The defensive front had a field day with five sacks, including a pair by Jordan Lawson.

Saturday’s game is the inaugural meeting between the Cajuns and the Monarchs (0-1, 0-0 SBC), who enter their second season in the SBC. The Monarchs are coming off a 3-7 season in 2022 with a 2-6 SBC record, with wins over Arkansas State and Coastal Carolina. Last week, they fell at Virginia Tech, 36-17, despite a rushing attack that ran for 201 yards.

GAME 2 PREVIEW

Louisiana (1-0, 0-0 SBC) vs. Old Dominion (0-1, 0-0 SBC)

Location: S.B. Ballard Stadium (21,944); Norfolk, Va.

Date/Time: Saturday, Sept. 9 at 5 p.m.

TV: ESPN+

