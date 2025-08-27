UL opens season against Rice’s new triple-option offense

LAFAYETTE — Louisiana opens the 2025 season Saturday night against Rice, a program that snapped the Ragin’ Cajuns’ 15-game win streak back in 2022.

This time, the Owls will look much different. Rice enters the year under new head coach Scott Abell, who left Davidson to take over the program. Abell built Davidson into one of the top rushing offenses in the FCS, leaning heavily on the triple option.

They ran the football 80 percent of the time at Davidson, and their offensive coordinator followed him to Rice.

Defending the triple option presents challenges, but the Cajuns believe their up for it.

“You just got to play really disciplined football on defense,” Louisiana head coach Michael Desormeaux said. “It tests your physicality, your eye discipline, your ability to tackle in the open field, and your ability to get off blocks and rally to the football. If you want to be a good defense, you’ve got to do those things.”

Louisiana’s defense ranked 77th nationally against the run last season. Desormeaux said Saturday’s game is an opportunity to not only earn a win, but also to build confidence in that unit.

“They’re going to move the ball, they’ve got good players,” Desormeaux said. “We have to be opportunistic on defense. You’re going to have to win one-on-one. Somebody’s going to have to get in the backfield, get a tackle for loss, and put them in second-and-long situations.”

Kickoff between Louisiana and Rice is set for Saturday night at 7 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium in Lafayette.

