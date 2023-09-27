UL offense planning to start fast at Minnesota

Louisiana will have to defend against a slow-paced Minnesota offense. The Gophers run about 53 plays per game with an average of 31 total minutes in time of possession.

The Cajuns thus far have run 68 plays each contest while averaging nearly 40 points a game.

So for this week, not only will UL need to get more possessions, but they'll also have to cash in with their opportunities.

“You can't start slow against them because they will shrink the game,” Cajuns head coach Michael Desormeaux said. “You must move the ball effectively and get points on the board early. You don't want to be you behind them. This week the emphasis has got to be starting fast while keeping our focus and intensity up. If you get behind them, they're going to squeeze the ball. They're good at it. It's not like they're squeezing it and punting it back to you. They're chewing up clock and eating up yards.”

The Cajuns look to spoil homecoming for the Gophers. This will be the fourth all-time meeting between the two programs, where Minnesota has won every contest.

The game will air at 11:00 a.m. on the Big Ten Network.

