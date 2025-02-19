UL not feeling complacent ahead of Nebraska series

LAFAYETTE — After dropping their season-opening series to San Jose State, Louisiana baseball entered Tuesday night looking to bounce back against Texas Southern. But the Tigers had other plans, surging to an 11-5 lead by the fifth inning.

The Cajuns responded with a furious comeback, fueled by a seven-run seventh inning, to secure a 14-11 victory. Despite the win, head coach Matt Deggs emphasized early in the week the need for his team to stay grounded and not grow complacent.

"I think I've got to do a better job of communicating. I can get arrogant myself and overconfident at times, too," Deggs said. "And there's a fine line between keeping your team that way and staying realistically in the moment. You go in with your chest out, and you come out with your head hanging down a little bit. That’s the nature of this game. It’s about who can bounce back the fastest. You can't take anything or anybody for granted."

Deggs also stressed that this year’s team must carve out its own style.

"It's a brand-new team. It’s not last year, it's not 2023, it's not 2022, it's not 2014. It’s a brand-new ball club, and they've got to find their own identity and make their own way, just like all those other ball clubs did," he said.

The Cajuns (2-2) now shift their focus to a major early-season test, hosting No. 24 Nebraska for a three-game series beginning Friday night at 6 p.m. at M.L. "Tigue" Moore Field at Russo Park.

