UL loses to Rice; worst start since 2014

Louisiana men's basketball lost to Rice, 83-61, to drop them to 1-3 on the season. This start to the season is the worst for the Cajuns program since 2014.

UL tied the game at 50 in the second half, but a 28-3 run by Rice pushed the game out to the Cajuns' reach.

Owls junior guard Denver Anglin scored a game-high 20 points while shooting 60% from the floor. Louisiana guards Christian Wright (13 points) and Michael Thomas (17 points) were the only Cajuns to score in double figures.

Next up the Cajuns (1-3) travel to Lynchburg, VA to face Liberty (4-1) on Friday, Nov. 22. The game will tip-off at 4:30 pm.

