UL looks to turn 2025 injuries into 2026 offensive line depth

LAFAYETTE — Injuries took a significant toll on Louisiana's depth chart in 2025, with the Ragin' Cajuns having double-digit players sidelined at one point during the season.

With injury prevention a major focus entering the 2026 season, Louisiana strength coach Mark Hocke said the program is taking a more calculated approach to training and recovery.

"It's a violent sport," Hocke said. "You don't train gladiators by pillow fighting. They're going to bang all fall camp and there are things that come with that, but I think we can be more calculated and intentional by working with the athletic trainers and having a good plan so that recovery is optimal and we can keep that injury number as low as we can."

The offensive line was a position group affected by injuries last season.

When Louisiana opened the 2025 season against Rice, the Cajuns started one group up front. By the end of the season against Delaware, three younger players were forced into starting roles as multiple backups were also sidelined.

While the injuries created challenges, coach Michael Desormeaux said they also provided valuable experience for the younger players.

"You add some quality experience there. You add some guys that have had success. Now you can see the benefits from it," Desormeaux said. "But it's like anything. You have to go through hard things to grow. We were able to grow some depth and confidence in that room."

Louisiana returns three offensive linemen who started last season: tackle George Jackson, center Cooper Fordham and guard Kaden Moreau.

Zay Alexander is expected to compete for one of the other tackle spots as the Cajuns look to build more depth up front.

Desormeaux said the goal is to develop eight to nine offensive linemen capable of contributing during the season.

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