UL looks to cut down on turnovers during bye week

Louisiana football heads into a bye week with a 4-2 record while being in a four-way tie for second place in the Sun Belt West.

This week off comes at the halfway mark of the year and for head coach Michael Desormeaux, this time will be about self-scouting and improving his team.

Their most notable thing is cutting down on turnovers on offense.

The Cajuns have given the ball away 13 times on the season with seven of them being fumbles lost.

“We haven’t done a very good job at protecting the football, to say the least,” Desormeaux said. “We’re still in a position to go do what we want to do. If we can get that part fixed, you feel good about what we can do the rest of the way. We haven’t come close to playing our best game and that’s exciting because of where we’re at right now. We’re getting closer to that, but we’ve got to get there.”

UL’s next game will be for homecoming on Saturday, Oct. 21 against Georgia State. That contest will begin at 7:00 p.m. and will air on ESPNU.

