UL looking to fix a few things as they head to Conference play

After a dominant performance against Northwestern State on Saturday, the Ragin Cajuns found themselves in the win column to open the season.

Louisiana led the entire contest against the Demons, and it all started after Dre’lyn Washington’s 62-yard touchdown run on their first drive of the game.

The offense did score 38 points in the game, but they had some issues that Head Coach Michael Desormeaux said he wanted to fix.

The Cajuns struggled on third down, only converting four times out of the fourteen tries.

They have turned the ball over twice on offense and once on special teams.

Head Coach Michael said he is overall happy with the team's performance, but they will have to be better as they play a conference opponent on Saturday.

“We have to execute on third downs,” said Desormeaux. “We can't expect the big play against Old Dominion. We must get tough yards to keep the drive going and do it without turning over the football because Old Dominion will not give too many explosive plays.”

Louisiana will be on the road this weekend as they start Sunbelt play against Old Dominion.

Kickoff will be on Saturday at 5 P.M.