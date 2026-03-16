UL guard Jaxon Olvera enters transfer portal

LAFAYETTE — Louisiana men’s basketball guard Jaxon Olvera announced he is entering the NCAA transfer portal, sharing the news Monday on his Instagram account.

Olvera is coming off a strong season for Louisiana, averaging 13.7 points and 4.5 rebounds per game while playing a key role in the Cajuns’ backcourt. The Houston, Texas native started 20 of the 33 games he appeared in and averaged 29.1 minutes per contest.

The guard will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Olvera transferred to Louisiana from Pepperdine University, where he appeared in 35 games and made seven starts. During his time with the Waves, he averaged 5.9 points in 16.4 minutes per game.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel