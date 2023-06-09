Watch Now
SportsUL Sports

Actions

UL Forward Jordan Brown Enters the Transfer Portal

Brown won the Lou Henson Player of the Year Award in 2023
NCAA Louisiana Tennessee Basketball
Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP
Louisiana forward Jordan Brown (21) is defended by Tennessee forward Olivier Nkamhoua, left, during the second half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
NCAA Louisiana Tennessee Basketball
Posted at 5:54 PM, Jun 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-09 18:54:26-04

Cajuns star forward Jordan Brown has entered the transfer portal.

Brown was named the Lou Henson mid-major player of the year, after averaging over 19 points and 8 rebounds last season.

He also led Louisiana to their first NCAA tournament appearance sine 2014.

Brown still has the option to return to UL. But this move is seen as a chance to explore the Name Image and Likeness (NIL) market with other schools.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.