UL Forward Jordan Brown Enters the Transfer Portal

Cajuns star forward Jordan Brown has entered the transfer portal.

Brown was named the Lou Henson mid-major player of the year, after averaging over 19 points and 8 rebounds last season.

He also led Louisiana to their first NCAA tournament appearance sine 2014.

Brown still has the option to return to UL. But this move is seen as a chance to explore the Name Image and Likeness (NIL) market with other schools.

