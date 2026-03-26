UL football showcases talent at packed Pro Day

LAFAYETTE — The Moncla Indoor Practice Facility was filled Wednesday as Louisiana football hosted its annual Pro Day, drawing representatives from multiple NFL teams for a final evaluation of the Ragin’ Cajuns’ draft-eligible players.

Thirteen prospects participated in the workout, showcasing their athleticism and versatility in front of scouts ahead of next month’s draft.

“It’s the culture, man,” safety Tyree Skipper said. “When you come here, you fall in love with it instantly. It makes you want to come and finish what you started.”

Linebacker Jaden Dugger was among the headliners. The 6-foot-5, 240-pound defender posted a 34.5-inch vertical leap and ran a 4.50-second 40-yard dash, reinforcing his standing as one of the program’s top prospects.

Dugger, who earned first-team All-Sun Belt honors after recording 125 tackles and four sacks last season, recently competed in the East-West Shrine Bowl. His Pro Day performance added to an already strong pre-draft résumé.

“It’s very important to show coaches that you’re coachable,” Dugger said. “The ball’s in their court. They make the decision to choose you or pick you up. I’m trying to show I’m coachable.”

Several other Cajuns delivered notable performances.

Wide receiver Rob Williams turned heads with a 4.44-second 40-yard dash, while defensive back Trae Tomlinson showcased his explosiveness with a 36-inch vertical jump, a 10-foot-2 broad jump and a 4.47 in the 40.

“Honestly, it’s natural,” Tomlinson said. “Just being explosive — that’s one thing I’ve always done, is display that on film.”

Offensive lineman Jax Harrington, a native of nearby Erath, recorded 20 repetitions on the bench press and ran a 5.28 40-yard dash. Harrington said he believes his path to an NFL roster lies along the interior offensive line.

“I can play anywhere. I showed that in college,” Harrington said. “As someone that can swing from both guards and centers, that interior offensive line is definitely where I fit in.”

The NFL draft is scheduled to begin Thursday, April 23.

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