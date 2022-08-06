UL Football Opens 1st Fall Camp under Michael Desormeaux

UL football hit the practice field for the first time in fall camp this evening.

The next month will include a lot of intrigue about position battles and how exactly will this team look under new head coach Michael Desormeaux.

The main storyline will be the quarterback battle, as after 3 seasons of Levi Lewis starting behind center. It's now a 2 man race between sophomore Chandler

Fields and junior Ben Wooldridge.

The Cajuns also tote the longest winning streak in the nation at 13 games and a target will be on the Sun Belt champs back, as they look to uphold their winning tradition.

But for the seniors on the team, they're just trying to soak in every moment left in Vermilion and White.

"I just want to be a great teammate," Cajuns Tight End Johnny Lumpkin said. "Knowing it's my last season. It's not about the yards and the catches. It's about enjoying the moments that I have. I just really want to be a great leader."

"It feels like I've been here before, which I have. 6 times to be exact," Cajuns Defensive Lineman Zi'yon Hill-Green. "This camp I'm focused on staying healthy. Staying in the training room a lot more. Also improving on the rookies that just got here. Helping them with the basics of things.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel