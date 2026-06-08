UL football adds three commitments after first official visit weekend

LAFAYETTE — June marks the beginning of official visit season across college football, and Louisiana capitalized on its first recruiting weekend by adding three commitments to its 2027 class.

The Ragin' Cajuns received pledges from three prospects over the weekend, bringing their 2027 recruiting class to nine commitments.

The first addition came Saturday when University Lab defensive lineman Maison Smith announced his commitment to Louisiana. Later that day, St. Thomas More safety Landen Ortte joined the class. Summer Creek defensive back Caleb White rounded out the weekend haul with his public commitment Sunday.

The trio joined a growing class that already included Shadow Creek tight end Bryce Coleman, Avoyelles defensive lineman Kobe Smith, Ferriday wide receiver Rob Taylor, West Brook quarterback Tam Anderson, Angleton offensive lineman Noah Ernst and Plaquemine wide receiver John Walker.

White said the atmosphere and relationships built during the recruiting process made Louisiana stand out.

“Really the culture and the team bond, it's a family over there,” White said. “Coach Des, he's really big on family, and the DB coach, Coach Barlow, they both said I'm going to get an opportunity to come play.”

Coleman, the first commitment in Louisiana's 2027 class, echoed those sentiments.

“They say this word a lot — culture,” Coleman said. “The culture down there, it was amazing. From how they prepare, how they live, how they celebrate down there, it's just different.”

Louisiana's recruiting efforts will continue this weekend as another group of prospects is scheduled to take official visits to Lafayette.

Among the expected visitors are the following:



Plaquemine wide receiver John Walker

Angleton offensive lineman Noah Ernst

Covington linebacker Derrick Dunbar

West Brook quarterback Tam Anderson

Avoyelles defensive lineman Kobe Smith

Lafayette Renaissance defensive lineman AJ Charles

Hahnville running back Fabian Celestine



Louisiana's current 2027 commitments include:



Bryce Coleman, TE, Shadow Creek

Kobe Smith, DL, Avoyelles

Rob Taylor, WR, Ferriday

Tam Anderson, QB, West Brook

Noah Ernst, OL, Angleton

John Walker, WR, Plaquemine

Maison Smith, DL, University Lab

Landen Ortte, S, St. Thomas More

Caleb White, DB, Summer Creek

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