UL focused on 'little things' ahead of Louisiana Classics

LAFAYETTE — Louisiana softball is set to begin its season this week as the Ragin’ Cajuns host the 39th annual Louisiana Classics, starting Thursday, Feb. 5. While much attention is on Friday night’s matchup against top-ranked Texas, Louisiana will first face Seton Hall in its season opener.

Players like senior infielder Sam Roe are eager to make an early statement.

“I just want to say that we’re going to show you guys,” Roe said. “You can say what you want about us before you see us play, whatever.”

With a roster featuring 14 newcomers, the Cajuns are focused on mastering the fundamentals before taking on elite competition.

“We have a very new team this year,” Roe said. “We have a lot of people that haven’t played at this level. We have a lot of freshmen. So I think it’s crucial this year to truly focus on the little things, like getting your bunts down, passing the bat back, and just truly focusing on that from top to bottom.”

Head coach Alyson Habetz echoed that sentiment, emphasizing the importance of mental focus and execution in key moments.

“It’s about winning the little battles, like the small details that hopefully add up on the scoreboard,” Habetz said. “The main thing is being present. If our athletes, especially our hitters, can be present on every pitch, locked in, and not overthinking, we’ll be in a great spot. We want to win the scoreboard and compete, but it’s about being in the moment and allowing themselves to play freely under pressure.”

As for who will take the mound in Thursday’s opener, Habetz declined to name a starting pitcher, stating that the coaching staff is still finalizing that decision.

First pitch between the Cajuns and Pirates is set for 6:00 p.m. at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park.

