UL fights to the finish vs Texas State to stay in bowl contention

LAFAYETTE — What began as a high-scoring battle ended with tempers flaring as Louisiana survived a second-half surge from Texas State, escaping with a 42-39 win Saturday night.

Moments after the final whistle, a scuffle broke out between the two teams — an uncharacteristic finish in a matchup the Ragin’ Cajuns have historically dominated. Texas State has never beaten Louisiana in 13 meetings.

“I think we've been playing these guys for 13 straight years. Never had anything like that happen. It’s embarrassing,” head coach Michael Desormeaux said after the game.

Senior defensive lineman Jordan Lawson, one of the team’s veteran leaders, said he wanted no part of the late-game dust-up. “Hey man, this is my sixth year. I'm in the back with the police. I can't. Leave that to my young guys,” Lawson said with a smile.

.@RaginCajunsFB holds on to beat Texas State 42-39. @KATCTV3



A fight breaks out afterward and takes a while for the field to clear #GeauxCajuns pic.twitter.com/cwK4DTDZI7 — Jamarcus Fitzpatrick (@JFitzTV) November 9, 2025

On the field, Louisiana looked unstoppable early — scoring touchdowns on five of six first-half drives to take a 35-17 halftime lead. But the second half was a different story. The Cajuns found the end zone just once more, turned the ball over twice, and allowed 19 fourth-quarter points as the Bobcats clawed back within three.

“You’re managing the clock and potential incompletions,” Desormeaux said. “I could have done a better job in the fourth quarter of maybe opening up more. But the last thing you want to do is turn it over.”

With the game hanging in the balance, sophomore receiver Shelton Sampson Jr. made one of the defining plays of the night — a 19-yard catch on third-and-13 to keep the Cajuns’ final drive alive.

“Coach Leger and Coach Bart kept telling me we’re gonna need you,” Sampson said. “Coach Leger was like, you’re gonna have to make a play versus man coverage. And sure enough, it was man coverage — I just went and did my job.”

.@RaginCajunsFB Shelton Sampson continues to find the end zone as he catches an 11 yard touchdown pass from Lunch Winfield#Cajuns go up 7–0 ￼ pic.twitter.com/Lbwsg4h6YS — Jamarcus Fitzpatrick (@JFitzTV) November 8, 2025

Quarterback Lunch Winfield said it came down to willpower. “It’s literally man on man,” he said. “You versus another man — you’ve got to impose your will against him and show him who the real man is.”

Now sitting one win away from bowl eligibility, Desormeaux said this season has tested his group but brought out their character.

“If this team finds a way to get to a bowl game, this will probably be the proudest I’ve ever been of a coaching job,” Desormeaux said. “This group just has no quit. As difficult as the year has been, I’m enjoying this group, and we’re going to fight our tail off to try to get one more.”

Lawson echoed that belief. “We never stopped believing,” he said. “We knew we weren’t playing to our potential. But when we play as a team and play disciplined, the wins come.”

Louisiana (4–6) enters their second bye week of the year before closing out their road slate on Thursday, Nov. 20 against Arkansas State. That game kicks off at 6:30 pm and airs on ESPN.

