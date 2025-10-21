UL fighting for bowl eligibility ahead of Troy road trip

LAFAYETTE — Most would say Louisiana’s season is hanging by a thread. With five losses — including two in Sun Belt play — many of the Ragin’ Cajuns’ preseason goals are now out of reach.

But with five games left, the race for bowl eligibility is officially on. UL must win four of its final five contests to reach the six-win threshold and secure a postseason berth.

That climb begins Saturday at Troy. The Trojans (5-2, 3-0 Sun Belt) have found their stride, winning four straight and remaining undefeated in conference play. Meanwhile, Louisiana (2-5, 1-2) is still searching for consistency — and its first road win of the season.

Head coach Michael Desormeaux said the message to his team is simple: keep fighting.

“Nobody wants to be where we are right now,” Desormeaux said. “We had really high expectations going into this season. We’ve had a lot of things happen that are less than ideal, but what we can control is how hard we play. We’ve got a group of men that don’t have any quit. They show up every day, work their tails off and play incredibly hard. We just have to find a way to win these close ones.”

Desormeaux believe one win could be the spark UL needs to flip its season.

“All we need is one domino to fall,” he said. “We’re closer than it maybe looks — and we know that. So we’re going to keep punching.”

Louisiana will try to land that punch on the road, where it’s 0-3 this season. The Cajuns and Trojans kick off at 6 p.m. Saturday on ESPN+ from Veterans Memorial Stadium.

