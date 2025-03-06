UL falls to Marshall in close finish in SBC Tournament

PENSACOLA, Fla. — The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns women's basketball team saw their season come to a heartbreaking end with a 48-46 loss to Marshall in the third round of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament on Thursday. The defeat left the Ragin’ Cajuns with a final overall record of 13-15.

Louisiana’s Skylah Travis led the way with a double-double, recording 13 points and 15 rebounds. However, turnovers proved costly, as the Cajuns committed 19 giveaways, including a crucial one with three seconds remaining that sealed their fate.

The Cajuns' defense set the tone early, holding the Thundering Herd to just six points in the first quarter. But Marshall flipped the script in the final frame, outscoring Louisiana 12-7 to complete the comeback. Madison Kellione led all scorers with 21 points for the Herd.

Louisiana’s offense struggled down the stretch, going on a five-minute scoring drought in the fourth quarter that allowed Marshall to take control. The Cajuns had a chance late but were unable to convert, falling just short of advancing in the tournament.

Louisiana finished Sun Belt play with a 9-9 record, placing seventh in the conference standings. As they head into the offseason, the Ragin’ Cajuns will look to regroup and build on this year’s performance for the future.

