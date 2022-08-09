UL Fall Camp: The Race for QB1

LAFAYETTE — The race for Louisiana’s starting quarterback is neck and neck.

Chandler Fields and Ben Wooldridge are the front runners, and it could be either one of them starting on September 3rd.

“I feel like whoever it is, I have total confidence in either one of those guys,” sophomore offensive guard AJ Gillie said. “They’re going to give us their best.”

“They do what’s asked of them and more,” junior wide receiver Peter LeBlanc said. “They both are so competitive. Either one will be a great option.”

This isn’t a hateful competition. Wooldridge and Fields are friends off the field and hold a great amount of respect for each other.

“The most important part for me is to keep the competition healthy but don’t let it affect the team,” Fields said.

“It ultimately has built our relationship stronger because we’re always pushing and competing with one another,” Wooldridge said.

For Fields, he’s sat behind Levi Lewis for the past three seasons. His time watching from the sideline allowed him to gain mental reps and prepare him for the moment.

“He plays with no conscious,” senior wide receiver Michael Jefferson said. “He’s not scared or nervous. Whatever it is, he’s ready to make a play.”

Meanwhile, Wooldridge transferred in from Fresno State last spring and immediately dove into the Cajuns’ playbook to be ready for the opportunity in front of him.

“He’s a Tom Brady-like guy,” senior tight end Johnny Lumpkin said. “He’s going to beat you with his brain, be detailed, and have a plan.”

It’s a coin flip on who wins this job, but whoever it is, the Cajuns believe that the offense will soar to new heights

“I’m very optimistic that we can throw it better and be more explosive,” head coach Michael Desormeaux said. “That’s always the name of the game, get a little bit better at everything you do.”

