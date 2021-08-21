UL Fall Camp | RB Emani Bailey is ready to step up in Cajuns’ backfield

Louisiana freshman running back Emani Bailey enters his second season, and he's already starting to become a part of the rotation.

Last season, he only toted the ball 10 times for 60 yards but since then, he's been able to learn the playbook better.

In doing that, it has allowed him to get more comfortable in the Cajuns’ system. With another year under his belt, he's ready to take things to a new level.

“I am much more prepared this year,” Bailey said. “The game has slowed down entirely. I’ve been working with all the coaches, with Levi, and with Chris. They’re all trying to get me ready for what's about to happen. I’m going into the season and stepping into a bigger role. I'm much more prepared for this season.”

