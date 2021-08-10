UL Fall Camp: RB Chris Smith Takes Lead Role

UL has become RBU, or better known as Running Back University over the last few years. The Cajuns have had 2 running backs selected in the NFL Draft in Elijah Mitchell and Raymond Calais, while RB Trey Ragas has impressed so far in training camp with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent.

That's a lot of production to lose, but the Cajuns cabinet isn't bare. The first man up will be Chris Smith.

The redshirt sophomore was an All-American last season as a kick returner, after scoring 2 touchdowns on special teams. But he was also the 3rd RB in the rotation, rushing for 350 yards and a touchdown. He also finished with 16 receptions for 170 yards and a TD.

Now, Smith becomes the face of the backfield, and he's ready for the expanded role.

"Really just focusing locking more in. Knowing I gotta set the example. I gotta be the guy," Smith said. "So really I'm just really locking on my playbook, more watching film. They're expecting a lot out of us, especially with Trey and Eli gone. We're really going to step up a lot, and prepare for what coach puts in front of us and know we can handle it."

"Chris was our main guy returning with production," Cajuns junior running back TJ Wisham said. "You know what you can expect from Chris. A lot of explosiveness. It just shows that he's used to it. The holes clear for him."

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel