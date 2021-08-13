UL Fall Camp | Levi Lewis: Sticking to the Recipe

It's been a busy offseason for Louisiana quarterback Levi Lewis.

From being a counselor at the Manning Passing Academy, to signing an endorsement deal with EatLafayette, and being named to several major watch list, including the Reese's Senior Bowl Thursday.

There's good reason for so much optimism surrounding Lewis entering his senior campaign. The baton rouge native is coming off a season where he threw for over 2,274 yards and 19 touchdowns. He helped lead the Cajuns to a 10-1 record, a First Responders Bowl title and he earned a 2nd team All Sun-Belt selection.

In his career with UL, he ranks 2nd all time in passing yards and 3rd in passing TDs, with a chance to break both marks in 2021.

For Lewis, his biggest focus this offseason was not switching up the recipe.

"(I'm) Not doing out of the ordinary things, or being undisciplined," Lewis said. "Still sticking to my core things. Doing what coach tells me to do. The reads. Not (just) doing what I want to do out there because the system works. So I just say being consistent, being discipline. Continuing to get better with the deep ball, and with all my receivers just being accurate and knowing what they're capable of."

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel