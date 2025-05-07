UL faces must-win path in Sun Belt softball tournament

LAFAYETTE — It's do-or-die time for Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns softball.

In order to secure a bid to an NCAA Regional, UL must win the Sun Belt Conference Tournament — and that means reeling off three straight victories this weekend. The journey begins Thursday morning with a single-elimination showdown against Appalachian State.

Louisiana enters the tournament on a hot streak, having won nine of its last 10 conference games to earn the No. 3 seed. That momentum has sparked a surge in belief, according to head coach Alyson Habetz.

“I think our squad really believes they can beat anybody,” Habetz said. “Winning helps that, right? A few of our athletes are starting to get more confident, and confidence can do a lot, especially at the end of the season. We know it’s not going to be easy — no game has been — but we’re used to hard, and we’re ready for that.”

Adding to their confidence are four All-Sun Belt selections, including standout freshman Emily Smith, who was named the league’s Freshman of the Year. Seniors Maddie Hayden, Kayla Falterman and Sam Roe were named to the second team and bring valuable experience from last season’s run to the title game.

“Any time you have seasoned veterans who have been there, done that, there's a confidence there,” Habetz said. “Not only have we been there — we’re supposed to do this. I think the veterans will feel real comfortable in that environment, and that history plays to our favor.”

Thursday’s matchup marks the first meeting between the Cajuns and Mountaineers this season — and the first ever between the two programs in the conference tournament. With the single-elimination format, the stakes are high: win or go home.

First pitch is set for 10 a.m. at Troy Softball Complex in Troy, AL, with the game streaming live on ESPN+.

