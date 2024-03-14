UL earns gritty midweek win over McNeese

Louisiana softball extended their win streak to six games after beating McNeese, 2-1, on Wednesday, March 13.

This one didn’t come easy as UL scored just two runs from bases loaded walks and had to survive the Cowgirls scoring a late run in a bases loaded situation in the seventh.

The combination of great defense and a strong showing from the bullpen equaled the ingredients to a gritty win before conference play.

UL now shifts its focus to opening Sun Belt play as they hit to road to face South Alabama beginning on Friday, March 15. First pitch of game one will be at 6:00 p.m.

