UL drops 5th straight in run-rule loss to Arkansas State

LAFAYETTE — Louisiana baseball’s Friday night matchup against Arkansas State started with early promise but quickly unraveled, as the Ragin’ Cajuns fell 13-3 in a run-rule defeat at Russo Park, extending their losing streak to five games.

UL jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning, but it was short-lived. Arkansas State catcher Kaden Amundson launched a three-run homer to left field to put the Red Wolves ahead 3-1.

The Cajuns responded in the bottom of the frame. A slicing shot into left-center by Connor Cuff drove in Lee Amedee, capping a two-run rally that tied the game at 3-3.

Momentum swung dramatically in the third inning as the Red Wolves exploded for seven runs. Jake Henry Williams’ two-run single broke the tie, followed by Ashton Quiller’s two-run double to extend the lead to 8-3. Cross Jumper capped the rally with an RBI single to right-center, giving Arkansas State a commanding 10-3 advantage.

The Red Wolves added three more runs before the game was called after seven innings.

Louisiana (25-29, 15-14 SBC) will look to avoid a sweep when the series and regular season wraps up Saturday at 2 p.m.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel