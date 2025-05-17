Watch Now
SportsUL Sports

Actions

UL drops 5th straight in run-rule loss to Arkansas State

UL drops 5th straight in run-rule loss to Arkansas State
Connor Cuff Matt Deggs UL Baseball.jpg
Posted
and last updated

LAFAYETTE — Louisiana baseball’s Friday night matchup against Arkansas State started with early promise but quickly unraveled, as the Ragin’ Cajuns fell 13-3 in a run-rule defeat at Russo Park, extending their losing streak to five games.

UL jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning, but it was short-lived. Arkansas State catcher Kaden Amundson launched a three-run homer to left field to put the Red Wolves ahead 3-1.

The Cajuns responded in the bottom of the frame. A slicing shot into left-center by Connor Cuff drove in Lee Amedee, capping a two-run rally that tied the game at 3-3.

Momentum swung dramatically in the third inning as the Red Wolves exploded for seven runs. Jake Henry Williams’ two-run single broke the tie, followed by Ashton Quiller’s two-run double to extend the lead to 8-3. Cross Jumper capped the rally with an RBI single to right-center, giving Arkansas State a commanding 10-3 advantage.

The Red Wolves added three more runs before the game was called after seven innings.

Louisiana (25-29, 15-14 SBC) will look to avoid a sweep when the series and regular season wraps up Saturday at 2 p.m.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.