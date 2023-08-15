UL continues to develop young linebackers

Louisiana’s linebacker room is continuing to build talent throughout the group.

K.C. Ossai, Jasper Williams, Tyler Guidry, and Kendre’ Gant will all take the reins as leaders. All four of them played in at least 11 games in 2022.

Ossai owns the most total tackles from last season among returners with 63.

There are multiple young players in that room like Kailep Edwards, Cameron George, and Cameron Whitfield.

It's been their development that could help the entire defense flourish.

“I tell them all the time when if you're on the field, you're a one,” Ossai said. “They've taken that to heart, so they've taken huge steps into being leaders on defense. It’s to the point where I don't have to say anything, and they're checking me as well because I know I'm not perfect. It's been great having that. There is just no drop-off when we come off the field.”

