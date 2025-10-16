UL begins SBC West stretch with matchup vs. Southern Miss

LAFAYETTE — It’s full speed ahead for Louisiana football as the Ragin’ Cajuns enter the final stretch of the 2025 season.

With six games left — all against Sun Belt Western Division opponents — the path to a potential conference championship berth is clear: win out.

Head coach Michael Desormeaux said his team understands the urgency of the moment as they prepare to face Southern Miss (2-0 Sun Belt) to open the crucial run.

“Every one of them from here on out is critically important,” Desormeaux said. “You’re running out of games to say, ‘we just have to make improvements.’ We’ve got to do it now. If you don’t win this one, you’re leaving it up to chance.”

Senior defensive lineman Jordan Lawson echoed the message from inside the locker room, emphasizing the importance of Western Division matchups.

“It’s the start of the run,” Lawson said. “Around the locker room, guys are reassuring each other that this is where it really counts. You don’t really matter your record against the East — it comes down to the West.”

Louisiana (1-1 Sun Belt) will look to make a statement in front of the home crowd on Saturday as part of the program’s homecoming weekend. The Cajuns kick off against Southern Miss at 4 p.m. at Cajun Field.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel