UL Baseball takes down Texas State 6-1 in Sun Belt Tourney Opener

A two-out, three-run shot over the right field wall by Ragin’ Cajuns junior second baseman John Taylor broke the scoreless tie in the bottom of the fourth inning. The Ragin’ Cajuns extended the lead to 5-0 in the fifth via a bases-loaded double to right off the bat of junior catcher Julian Brock that plated a pair and saw a third runner tagged out at home.

Louisiana starter junior right-handed pitcher Jackson Nezuh used 119 pitches to throw 5.2 no-hit innings, striking out nine in the process.

Texas State broke up the combined no-hit bid when junior outfielder Kameron Weil beat out the toss for an infield single to load the bases with no one out in the top of the seventh. The Ragin’ Cajuns turned two on the ensuing batter—while conceding a run—and senior right-handed pitcher Cooper Rawls struck out Texas State senior outfielder Jose Gonzalez to get out of the inning and end the Bobcat threat, 5-1.

Louisiana added an insurance run in the bottom half of the seventh, when junior outfielder Carson Roccaforte doubled home sophomore shortstop Kyle DeBarge to extend its lead to 6-1.

Nezuh and Rawls combined for a one-hitter on the hill, with Nezuh earning the win and Rawls getting the save.

