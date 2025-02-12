UL Baseball set to open 2025 against San Jose State

LAFAYETTE — Diamond sports season has officially arrived, and Louisiana baseball is set to begin its 2025 campaign this weekend as the Ragin’ Cajuns welcome San Jose State to M.L. “Tigue” Moore Field.

The Cajuns return 18 players from last season, including All-American pitcher Chase Morgan. Louisiana will be tested early, facing three top-25 teams within the first five weeks—No. 24 Nebraska, No. 20 Dallas Baptist, and No. 25 Troy to open conference play.

Head coach Matt Deggs knows the challenging schedule presents an opportunity.

“This is a schedule that, if we can make some hay, it's going to be a really good RPI schedule," Deggs said. "Then you mix our league in there with it, and we got a chance to do some things. I love our ball club. We're athletic. Got some top-flight guys on the bump. There are some new faces, but we're excited, expecting Cajun Nation to come out in full force, and it's going to be exciting. You know, where we've been our last three years is just a great jumping-off point to try to take that next step, and that's what we're pushing to do.”

The Ragin’ Cajuns roster features 19 newcomers, and Deggs believes they will make an impact early.

“It looks like we've got two teams," Deggs said. "We've got some older, pretty seasoned guys, and then there's this whole other group of young pups that are super gifted and athletic. They're making my job tough. I couldn't give you a lineup today—I could probably get close—but you're going to see some young kids play this year.”

Louisiana will take the field for the first time in 2025 on Valentine’s Day, with Game 1 against the Spartans set for a 6:00 p.m. first pitch.

