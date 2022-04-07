Watch
UL Baseball Scores 7 in the 6th, Charge Back to Defeat LA Tech 8-6

Posted at 11:38 PM, Apr 06, 2022
Louisiana Baseball trailed 6-1 entering the 6th inning. By the end of the 6th, the Cajuns had the lead.

UL scoring 7, their season high for an inning, to help take the road victory 8-6.

Connor Kimple got the rally going with an RBI single to make it 6-2. Then Bobby Lada, Warnner Rincones and Tyler Robertson decided to join the all singles party. Throw in an error and a sac ground out, and that equaled 7 runs for Louisiana.

The Cajuns improve to 15-14 overall.

Next up, Louisiana travels to Arkansas State Friday. First pitch is set for 6 pm.

