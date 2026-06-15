UL baseball roster continues to take shape ahead of 2027

LAFAYETTE — Louisiana baseball continues to reshape its roster for the 2027 season, adding four more transfers as head coach Matt Deggs and his staff utilize the transfer portal.

The Ragin' Cajuns landed commitments from Kansas State infielder Micah Kendrick, UTSA pitcher Kendall Dove and Texas State infielder Manny Salas. Louisiana also picked up a commitment from Marshall graduate transfer pitcher Griffin Miller.

The additions bring Louisiana's transfer class to 12 players, while the roster currently sits at 32 total players.

Salas arrives after earning second-team All-Sun Belt Conference honors at Texas State. The 6-foot-1, 235-pound infielder and designated hitter started 62 games for the Bobcats in 2026, batting .309 with 16 home runs and 42 RBIs. Salas has one season of eligibility remaining and will be playing for his fourth collegiate program.

Dove, a 6-foot-5, 230-pound right-handed pitcher, joins the Cajuns after spending the 2025-26 seasons at UTSA. In 14 appearances, including eight starts, he posted a 4-1 record with a 6.70 ERA across 43 innings pitched. Dove will also be attending his third school and has one year of eligibility remaining.

Kendrick brings additional experience and versatility to Louisiana's infield. The former Wildcats infielder started 36 games in 2026, batting .290 with five home runs and 22 RBIs. The 5-foot-11, 195-pound transfer has two years of eligibility remaining and will be playing for his fourth collegiate program.

Louisiana also added another arm to its pitching staff with the commitment of Miller, who announced his decision on social media last Wednesday.

The Marshall graduate transfer missed the entire 2026 season after suffering a small rotator cuff tear. Miller tells KATC he underwent surgery in November and has fully recovered.

The right-hander will arrive in Lafayette with two years of eligibility remaining and provides another experienced option for a pitching staff that has been a major point of emphasis during the offseason.

The group of newcomers expected to arrive in Lafayette ahead of the 2027 season now includes the following:



Teurlings Catholic pitcher Evan Vincent (freshman)

Barbe second baseman Myles Ledoux (freshman)



Tallahassee State infielder Eric Fernandez

Vernon College pitcher Degan Kubat

Iowa Central pitcher Maddox Sullivan

Central Arizona first baseman/outfielder Kayle Pisano

Chandler-Gilbert first baseman Jeremy Kuiper

Bossier Parish Community College pitcher Trent Lape

Marshall pitcher Charlie Krebs

Marshall pitcher Blaine Albright

Marshall pitcher Griffin Miller

Kansas State infielder Micah Kendrick

UTSA pitcher Kendall Dove

Texas State infielder Manny Salas

While the Cajuns continue adding talent, the program has also experienced notable roster turnover.

Nine Louisiana players entered the NCAA transfer portal since the end of the season: Owen Galt, Kasen Bellard (Nicholls), Trip Dobson (Nicholls), Maddox Mandino, Cole Flanagan, Griffin Hebert, Cowan Alfonso, Jayce LaCava and Wilton Taylor.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel