UL baseball ready for competition, beginning with Rice

LAFAYETTE — Louisiana baseball head coach Matt Deggs announced his pitching starters for the Cajuns’ opening weekend against Rice.

Jake Hammond will take Friday, Ole Miss Transfer Blake McGehee starts Saturday, and Florida State transfer Jackson Nezuh will round on the series on Sunday.

Deggs tells the media that he holds lofty goals for his team but ultimately, he just wants to see how they compete.

"We have to get off the bus ready to throw down,” Deggs said. “If we do that, we’ll see what happens. I know our expectation levels are high, and it's taken a long time to get to that point. It's one game at a time. It's cliche but true. You can't look too far out. We have to do whatever it takes to get that first one."

UL opens the season against the Owls beginning on Friday, Feb. 17 with the first pitch being set for 6:30 p.m.

