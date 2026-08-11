UL baseball moving ML "Tigue" Moore Field outfield wall

LAFAYETTE — Construction is underway at ML "Tigue" Moore Field as Louisiana baseball begins a renovation project to move the outfield wall inward.

The back wall from left-center field to right-center field is being moved approximately 10 feet closer to home plate.

No timetable has been set for when the project will be completed.

Louisiana is scheduled to open their fall ball slate on Oct. 2 on the road against Nicholls before coming home to host Northwestern State on Oct. 16.

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