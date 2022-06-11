UL Baseball Looks Ahead to 2023 Season

The college baseball super regionals begin this weekend across the nation.

No teams from Louisiana will be in the round of 16, including the Cajuns, who finished 3rd in the College Station Regional. But we could look back at this season as the building blocks to something special at UL.

"The number 1 thing we fought for 2-3 years was expectation and belief and now they not only got to see and smell, they got to taste it," Head Coach Matt Deggs said. "I think it's going to create an atmosphere of expectation and hard work and accountability and all the things that go along with a championship program."

Deggs holding exit meetings this week for the players, as they depart to play summer ball or get ready for the MLB Draft.

The Cajuns finishing the year 37-23, with a Sun Belt Tournament Title and a postseason appearance.

Deggs in his final press conference Thursday mentioned how he has a survey to finish his meetings. The answers he received, proves this team is heading in an elite direction.

"Question 4 (of the survey) is, I'm going to give you one do-over on the year, what it is? I can't tell you the amount of guys. A&M game. What's your number 1 goal? Unanimously it was Omaha. When you get expectation it's like a tidal wave. It's hard to stop."

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel