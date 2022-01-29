UL Baseball Holds First Full Practice Friday

The smell of peanuts and crackerjacks are starting to enter the air, as college baseball is 21 days away from making its return.

Louisiana held its first full workout and intersquad scrimmage Friday in preparation for their home opener against Number 14 UC Irvine on February 18th.

The Cajuns are coming off a 32-23 season with a Sun Belt West Title. UL is excited to start their 2022 journey toward bigger aspirations.

"It was fun. When you come out, it's kinda like golf," Cajuns outfielder Connor Kimple said. "It never goes as well as you want it to go. But for day 1, it was pretty good."

"I thought we did a pretty good job of staying in our routine," Cajuns Head Coach Matt Deggs said. "Being in the right place at the right time. Approaching it with a lot of hustle and energy. And doing a great job at the things we can control. Our goal is to just win every single day. And that's just the stuff we can control."

