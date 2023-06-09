Watch Now
UL Baseball Hires Gunner Leger as Director of Pitching and Analytics

Leger was the Sun Belt Pitcher of the Year and an All-American in 2017.
UL Baseball is hiring former star Gunner Leger to their coaching staff, as the director of pitching and analytics.

Leger spent 5 season with Louisiana from 2015 to 2019. In 2017, he was the Sun Belt Pitcher of the Year and an All-American.

