UL Baseball Hires Gunner Leger as Director of Pitching and Analytics

UL Baseball is hiring former star Gunner Leger to their coaching staff, as the director of pitching and analytics.

Leger spent 5 season with Louisiana from 2015 to 2019. In 2017, he was the Sun Belt Pitcher of the Year and an All-American.

Proud to wear Louisiana across my chest again… LETS GET TO WORK! https://t.co/89wyOE0mhO — Gunner Leger (@GunnerLeger) June 9, 2023

