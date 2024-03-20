Watch Now
UL baseball explodes late to beat Southern

Posted at 10:25 PM, Mar 19, 2024
LAFAYETTE — It wasn't pretty, but a win is a win for Louisiana baseball. UL picked up a Tuesday night win over Southern, 17-7.

The Cajuns scored a whopping 17 runs but gave up seven to the Jaguars including six coming in the top of the seventh after the Cajuns built a 10-1 lead.

Though the game got sloppy in the finish, UL was more focused on their response of scoring 7 runs to close out the game.

"Baseball is nuts," head coach Matt Deggs said. "I've seen a game where a 10-run lead is spit up by a team you're not supposed to do it against. It's very humbling, but it always starts with your own generosity."

"They started barreling the ball, and I got kind of worried," junior catcher Clay Wargo said. "I knew we were going to come back. I didn't know we were going to put up all those runs in the next inning, but I knew we were going to respond."

UL now brings their three-game win streak back to Russo Park on Wednesday as they’ll host McNeese. First pitch is set for 6:00 p.m.
