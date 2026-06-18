UL baseball adds transfer catcher, hires hitting coach

LAFAYETTE — Louisiana baseball continued to bolster its roster for the future, adding a commitment from Loyola Marymount transfer catcher Jose Carmona Jr.

Carmona joins the Ragin’ Cajuns after spending the 2026 season on a medical redshirt with the Lions. He will arrive in Lafayette with two years of eligibility remaining.

Before transferring to Loyola Marymount, Carmona played at Odessa College, where he appeared in 45 games and produced a .314 batting average with 32 RBIs. His offensive production helped establish him as a reliable bat behind the plate while also providing experience at the junior college level.

The addition gives Louisiana added depth at catcher as coach Matt Deggs and his staff continue to reshape the roster through the transfer portal ahead of the 2027 season.

Carmona becomes the latest transfer addition for a Louisiana program that has been active in the portal following its NCAA Regional appearance.

The group of newcomers expected to arrive in Lafayette ahead of the 2027 season now includes the following:

Teurlings Catholic pitcher Evan Vincent (freshman)

Barbe second baseman Myles Ledoux (freshman)



Tallahassee State infielder Eric Fernandez

Vernon College pitcher Degan Kubat

Iowa Central pitcher Maddox Sullivan

Central Arizona first baseman/outfielder Kayle Pisano

Chandler-Gilbert first baseman Jeremy Kuiper

Bossier Parish Community College pitcher Trent Lape

Marshall pitcher Charlie Krebs

Marshall pitcher Blaine Albright

Marshall pitcher Griffin Miller

Kansas State infielder Micah Kendrick

UTSA pitcher Kendall Dove

Texas State infielder Manny Salas

Jacksonville State pitcher Jackson Evers

Loyola Marymount catcher Jose Carmona Jr.

While the Cajuns continue adding talent, the program has also experienced notable roster turnover.

Nine Louisiana players entered the NCAA transfer portal since the end of the season: Owen Galt, Kasen Bellard (Nicholls), Trip Dobson (Nicholls), Maddox Mandino (Southeastern), Cole Flanagan, Griffin Hebert, Cowan Alfonso, Jayce LaCava and Wilton Taylor.

UL also has hired a recruiting coordinator in former LSU star Ryan Patterson. Patterson will also serve at hitting coach.

In his career as a Tiger, Patterson hit .353 during his three-season career with 66 doubles, five triples, 50 homers, and 174 RBI.

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