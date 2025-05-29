UL Announces four start times

LAFAYETTE – Start times and network designations for four games on the 2025 Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Football Schedule, including the first three weeks of the season, were announced on Thursday by the Sun Belt Conference and ESPN.

Louisiana will open its 2025 schedule with two consecutive games at Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium, beginning on August 30 with a 7 p.m. kickoff against American Athletic Conference member Rice.

The game against the Owls, who will travel to Lafayette for the first time since 1988, will be televised live on ESPN+.

The following week, Louisiana will host in-state opponent McNeese (September 6) in another 7 p.m. start, which will be televised live on ESPN+.

Louisiana will open its six-game road schedule on September 13 when it travels to face Southeastern Conference opponent Missouri in a 3 p.m. contest in Columbia, Mo. The game will be shown on both ESPN+ and SEC Network+.

Louisiana will wrap up its road schedule on Nov. 20 when it travels to face Arkansas State in a 6:30 p.m. contest televised nationally on ESPN.

The 2025 Sun Belt Conference Championship Game is slated for a 6 p.m. start on Friday, December 5 on ESPN. The game will feature the champions of the conference’s East and West Divisions and will be played at the site of the divisional winner with the best overall conference record.

Kickoff times and television designations for the remaining games will be announced 12 days before the scheduled date.

