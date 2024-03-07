UL advances in SBC tournament after beating Arkansas State

The Louisiana women's basketball team beat Arkansas State, 54-41, in the second round of the Sun Belt conference tournament.

The Cajuns played stifling defense throughout the game, holding the Red Wolves under 10 points in three of the four quarters.

Junior Tamera Johnson led the way with 14 points and was accompanied by senior Brandi Williams' 10 point showing.

UL (16-13) now advances to the quarterfinal round. The Cajuns will face No. 2 Troy on Friday, March 8 at 7:30 p.m. in the Pensacola Bay Center.

