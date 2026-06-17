UL adds veteran arm in Jacksonville State transfer

LAFAYETTE — The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns continued to bolster their pitching staff for the 2027 season, landing a commitment from Jacksonville State transfer pitcher Jackson Evers.

Evers, a 6-foot-3, 210-pound right-hander, announced his commitment to Louisiana after spending the 2026 season with the Gamecocks. He will have one season of eligibility remaining.

In 15 appearances this past season, Evers posted a 4.58 ERA over 17 2/3 innings while recording 20 strikeouts.

Before arriving at Jacksonville State, Evers took a winding path through the college ranks. He began his career at Ole Miss, where he redshirted during his lone season with the Rebels before transferring to Northwest Florida State College.

During two seasons with Raiders, Evers appeared in 22 games and logged 54 innings. He finished with a 5.17 ERA and struck out 67 batters, showcasing the swing-and-miss ability that attracted interest in the transfer portal.

Evers becomes the latest addition to a Louisiana roster that has been active in the portal this offseason as the Ragin' Cajuns continue to reshape their pitching staff ahead of next spring.

The group of newcomers expected to arrive in Lafayette ahead of the 2027 season now includes the following:

Teurlings Catholic pitcher Evan Vincent (freshman)

Barbe second baseman Myles Ledoux (freshman)



Tallahassee State infielder Eric Fernandez

Vernon College pitcher Degan Kubat

Iowa Central pitcher Maddox Sullivan

Central Arizona first baseman/outfielder Kayle Pisano

Chandler-Gilbert first baseman Jeremy Kuiper

Bossier Parish Community College pitcher Trent Lape

Marshall pitcher Charlie Krebs

Marshall pitcher Blaine Albright

Marshall pitcher Griffin Miller

Kansas State infielder Micah Kendrick

UTSA pitcher Kendall Dove

Texas State infielder Manny Salas

Jacksonville State pitcher Jackson Evers

While the Cajuns continue adding talent, the program has also experienced notable roster turnover.

Nine Louisiana players entered the NCAA transfer portal since the end of the season: Owen Galt, Kasen Bellard (Nicholls), Trip Dobson (Nicholls), Maddox Mandino, Cole Flanagan, Griffin Hebert, Cowan Alfonso, Jayce LaCava and Wilton Taylor.

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