Two-Out Rally Leads Cajuns To 5-2 Win Over James Madison

LAFAYETTE — Conor Higgs’ two-out, two-run triple in the eighth inning fueled a four-run rally in the frame and helped Louisiana claim a 5-2 win over James Madison on Friday in the first game of a three-game Sun Belt Conference series at M.L. “Tigue” Moore Field at Russo Park.

Chase Morgan scattered five hits and struck out four in his first quality start of the season while Tate Hess (2-2) pitched the final 2.0 innings with a pair of strikeouts as Louisiana (12-15, 4-3 SBC) collected three of its four hits in the eighth.

The series will continue Saturday in a scheduled 4 p.m. start. The game will be streamed live on ESPN+ with fans able to listen to the game in the Lafayette area on KPEL-FM (96.5) and worldwide on the Varsity Network app.

Owen Galt led off the second inning with a single for Louisiana before Brooks Wright beat out a two-out bunt single in the eighth for the Ragin’ Cajuns second hit of the day.

Wright, who gave Louisiana a 1-0 lead in the first inning after scoring on Mark Collins’ sacrifice fly, stole second before Collins drew a walk off JMU reliever Max Kuhle (1-3). Higgs then lifted a fly ball to right that got caught up in the nearly 20-mile-per-hour wind and fell in front of a diving Ryan Dooley to plate both runs and a 3-2 lead.

Caleb Stelly then hit a grounder back the mound that was bobbled by Kuehl for an error and allowing Higgs to score for a 4-2 lead. Galt, who finished 2-for-3, would follow two batters later with a single to right to plate Stelly.

Louisiana managed five base runners through the first seven innings off JMU starter Jackson Logar, who allowed an unearned run and struck out four. The right-hander retired the Ragin’ Cajuns in order in the third and fifth inning while being aided by battery mate Jack Cannizzaro, who threw runners in the sixth and seventh innings.

Morgan, who recorded his longest start of the season, breezed through the first two innings for Louisiana before JMU (9-17, 4-3 SBC) scored twice in the third to take the lead.

Reece Moody led off the inning with an infield single and moved to second on a walk to Eli Steadman. After the Dukes executed a double steal, Maddux Fleck’s sacrifice fly down the right-field line scored Moody before Coleman Calabrese’s two-out single up the middle scored Steadman.

The Dukes threatened in the fourth after Wyatt Peifer reached on a leadoff error, moved to second on a sacrifice bunt and advanced to third on Kyle Langley’s single to right. Morgan would settle down and get out of the inning as he got Moody to hit a liner to short before fanning Steadman to keep JMU off the board.

Morgan allowed one base runner over his final 3.0 innings when Dooley reached on a one-out single in the fifth before Calabrese hit into an inning-ending double play.

