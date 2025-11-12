Tulane edges Louisiana 66-62 in familiar matchup

LAFAYETTE — It was a familiar foe for Louisiana head coach Quannas White, as the Ragin’ Cajuns hosted Tulane — a program where White once served as an assistant from 2014 to 2016 — on Tuesday night.

Pepperdine transfer Jaxon Olvera provided an early spark for UL, scoring five quick points off a steal and fast-break finish. Olvera finished with a team-high 19 points, tying Tulane guard Rowan Brumbaugh, who matched him on the other end with 19 of his own, including a 3-pointer and foul in the opening half.

Tulane led 12-5 early, but the Cajuns found rhythm late in the first half. De’vion Lavergne (11 points) hit a mid-range jumper and later assisted Mike Collins on a three-pointer to give Louisiana a 30-29 halftime lead.

The momentum shifted after the break, as the Green Wave surged ahead on a 12-0 run to make it 47-41. Tulane held on down the stretch to seal a 66-62 victory.

“We didn’t do a good job moving the ball,” White said. “Even when we’re not scoring, I expect our guys to do a better job defensively, and I didn’t think we did that in the second half.”

Despite the loss, the Cajuns remained confident in their preparation.“We just trust our work,” Lavergne said. “We’re in the gym day and night. Whether they go in or not, just keep shooting.”

Louisiana returns to action Friday night on the road against another in-state opponent, McNeese State.

------------------------------------------------------------

