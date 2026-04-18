Troy’s sixth-inning rally sinks Cajuns

TROY, Ala. — Troy scored five runs in the sixth inning to rally past Louisiana for a 7-6 Sun Belt Conference victory Friday night at Riddle-Pace Field.

Louisiana (21-16, 6-10 SBC) carried a 6-2 lead into the bottom of the sixth before Troy (19-19, 9-7) used timely hitting and patience at the plate to flip the game.

The Cajuns broke things open in the fifth inning, scoring four runs on four hits. RBI singles from Lee Amedee and Rigoberto Hernandez, followed by run-scoring doubles from Josh Lim and Colt Brown, highlighted the surge that gave Louisiana a 5-2 advantage.

Louisiana added another run in the sixth when Blaze Rodriguez doubled, stole third and scored on a sacrifice bunt by Donovan LaSalle to make it 6-2.

Troy responded immediately in the bottom half. Steven Meier drove in a run with a single before Sean Darnell worked a bases-loaded walk. Houston Markham added a sacrifice fly, and Aaron Piasecki delivered the decisive blow with a two-run triple to cap the five-run inning and give Troy a 7-6 lead.

Ty Roman (2-4) was charged with the loss after allowing three runs while recording just one out in relief.

Zach Crotchfelt (2-2) earned the win for Troy, striking out seven over four innings of relief while allowing one run.

Hernandez led Louisiana with three hits and an RBI, while Lim had two doubles and two RBIs. Brown also added two hits and a run batted in.

Piasecki paced Troy with two hits and four RBIs, including the go-ahead triple in the sixth.

Louisiana finished with 11 hits compared to Troy’s nine but stranded eight runners in the loss. Game two of the series is Saturday, April 18 at 3:30 p.m.

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