Troy rains 3s, pulls away from Louisiana

LAFAYETTE — Troy knocked down 17 three-pointers and never trailed Saturday afternoon, cruising to a 90-70 win over Louisiana in Sun Belt Conference men’s basketball action at the Cajundome.

The Trojans (11-6, 4-1 Sun Belt) shot 58.6% from beyond the arc and 54% overall, building a 53-35 halftime lead and maintaining control throughout the second half. Troy led for 39 minutes and 41 seconds and pushed its advantage to as many as 24 points.

Thomas Dowd led Troy with 15 points and eight rebounds, while Cooper Campbell and Cobi Campbell added 12 points apiece. Victor Valdes chipped in 12 points off the bench, and Kerrington Kiel scored 11 as Troy placed seven players in double figures.

Troy dominated the glass, outrebounding Louisiana 42-19, and held a decisive 30-2 edge in second-chance points.

Louisiana (4-14, 2-4) was led by Dorian Finister, who scored a game-high 25 points on 8-of-12 shooting, including three 3-pointers. Dariyus Woodson added 13 points, and Milan Mejia finished with eight.

The Ragin’ Cajuns shot 46.3% from the floor and 40% from 3-point range but struggled to slow Troy’s perimeter attack and interior presence. Louisiana cut the deficit to 14 early in the second half but was unable to mount a sustained run.

The Trojans outscored Louisiana 53-35 in the first half behind 12 made 3-pointers and closed the game by hitting 5 of 11 from deep in the second half.

Louisiana begins a four-game road trip when they travel to Texas State on Wednesday, Jan. 14.

