Troy pulls away from Louisiana 78-59

TROY, Ala. — The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns men’s basketball team struggled offensively Tuesday night in a 78-59 loss to Troy in Sun Belt Conference play.

Louisiana (10-20, 7-10 Sun Belt) was led by Jaxon Olvera with 19 points, while Karris Bilal added 12. The Ragin’ Cajuns shot just 43% from the field and were held to 23 points in the first half as Troy built an early advantage.

Troy (19-11, 11-6) used an efficient offensive performance to pull away after halftime, outscoring Louisiana 51-36 in the second half. Jerrell Bellamy scored 25 points on 11-of-13 shooting to lead the Trojans, while Thomas Dowd added 18 points, eight rebounds and four blocks.

The loss marked the second defeat to Troy this season for the Ragin’ Cajuns, who now turn their focus to closing out the regular season against Arkansas State on Friday, Feb. 27 at 7:30 p.m.

