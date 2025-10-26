Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Troy hands Louisiana third straight loss, 35-23

TROY, Ala. — Louisiana’s late comeback effort fell short Saturday as Troy pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 35-23 win, handing the Ragin’ Cajuns their third straight loss.

Troy quarterback Tucker Kilcrease opened the scoring with an 8-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, but Louisiana quickly answered when Lunch Winfield connected with Shelton Sampson for a 36-yard touchdown in his return to the lineup.

Courtline Flowers gave the Cajuns a spark in the second quarter with his second interception of the season, setting up Zylan Perry’s sixth rushing touchdown of the year to put Louisiana ahead 14-7. But the momentum swung before halftime — Walker Howard threw a pick-six to Jacquez White, and Kilcrease added another rushing score to give Troy a 21-17 lead at the break.

The Trojans extended their advantage in the third quarter behind Jordan Lovett’s 1-yard touchdown run, making it 28-17. Louisiana’s Tony Sterner hit a pair of field goals in the fourth to close the gap to five, but Lovett’s second touchdown of the game — a 19-yarder — sealed the win for Troy.

Louisiana (2-6, 1-3 Sun Belt) has now dropped three in a row and will look to snap the skid next week on the road at South Alabama.
