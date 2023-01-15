Trojans Able to Shake Off Ragin’ Cajuns in Overtime

TROY, Ala. – The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Women’s Basketball team and Troy Trojans wrestled for control the entire contest on Saturday, January 14 at Trojan Arena, needing overtime to settle the score, before the hosts pulled out an 85-78 win.

The Ragin’ Cajuns (9-9, 3-3 SBC) and Trojans (10-7, 5-1 SBC) worked through nine tied scores and eight lead changes in regulation prior to the final outcome being determined in the extra period.

Each of the lead changes occurred over the first three quarters, then beginning late in the third it was Troy’s ability to create and convert four and-one opportunities that allowed the hosts to play with the lead through the waning moments of regulation.

It was a three-point play by the Trojans with 2:25 remaining in the fourth quarter that extended their lead to 68-60. Much like they did all game, Louisiana had a quick response as Sherry Porter connected on a triple to rein in the Trojans.

Over the next three possessions the Ragin’ Cajuns would get a three-point make from Destiny Rice, a defensive stop, a basket from Lanay Weaton and a game-tying triple from Tamera Johnson with 16 seconds remaining to finish off the 11-3 run over the final two-plus minutes that wound up creating the overtime session.

The Ragin’ Cajuns had the ball last in regulation, though, after forcing a Trojans turnover following Johnson’s triple. However, Rice’s corner three-point attempt rimmed out and Porter’s putback attempt after an offensive rebound was blocked.

In overtime it was Troy countering with a pair of early three-point makes that provided just enough separation. The latter came at 2:56 off the hands of Nia Daniel and it triggered a personal five-point spurt from the Trojans’ guard that stretched the advantage to 79-73 by the 2:14 mark.

Johnson scored an inside basket at 1:04 to pull the Ragin’ Cajuns within four points, but Amber Leggett responded with a layup at 0:39 extending the lead back out to six points at 81-75. From there, the Trojans clinched the victory at the free throw line.

The loss snapped Louisiana’s two-game winning streak while Troy increased its season-best winning streak to five games. The Ragin’ Cajuns, who won 79-73 in the last visit back in January 2020, narrowly missed an opportunity at a second straight win in Troy – which would have been a program first.

Louisiana shot above 40 percent for the third straight game by finishing 30-of-70 (43%) from the floor. The Ragin’ Cajuns connected on more triples (7) than the Trojans (4) and competed on the boards as Troy’s advantage was 47-40.

The tussle existed from the opening tip as the Ragin’ Cajuns fought back from deficits of 11-6 and 15-10 in the first quarter to eventually forge a 17-all tie on an Alicia Blanton three-point play.

A 9-1 run positioned Louisiana with a 26-24 lead midway through the second quarter, then it was Troy’s turn to battle back starting with Ja'mia Hollings providing five straight points to reclaim the lead. The back-and-forth play ensued with Louisiana later pulling ahead 32-30 at 1:49 following a Porter jumper, only to see the Trojans use five unanswered points from Daniel in the final minute to take the halftime lead.

With a steal from Rice that led to a layup from Johnson at 7:03 of the third quarter, the Ragin’ Cajuns finished off a 6-0 run that opened a 42-39 lead prompting the Trojans to take a timeout to avoid a momentum shift.

The pause played to Troy’s advantage as Louisiana would get only one field goal make over the next four minutes and the Trojans pulled even at 45-all on Hollings’ bucket at 2:48. On their next touch, Tai'sheka Porchia’s offensive rebound led to the first critical three-point plays and created the final lead change of the game.

LEADING THE RAGIN’ CAJUNS

Wheaton landed her third 20-point game of the season, finishing with the exact amount on 9-of-16 shooting which included a pair of three-point makes. She added six rebounds and a career-high six assists to her stat line to pace Louisiana’s season-best, 17-assist performance.

Porter posted a pair of three-pointers of her own as part of her 12-point effort and led the team with three steals while also dishing out three assists.

Johnson and Rice each scored 11 points, giving Louisiana four players with double figures, and tied Wheaton for the team lead with six rebounds.

Caira Wren hauled in four of her six rebounds on the offensive end and contributed eight points. Blanton provide a solid 16 minutes off the bench, totaling five points and four rebounds and two steals.

UP NEXT FOR LOUISIANA

The Ragin' Cajuns return to the Cajundome for a weekend homestand hosting Old Dominion on Thursday, January 19 and Arkansas State on Saturday, January 21.

The first-ever Sun Belt meeting with ODU on Thursday tips at 6:00 p.m. and is the team's Blackout Game. Saturday's 2:00 p.m. contest with ASU serves as Louisiana's Alumni Game.

