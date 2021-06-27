Tokyo Bound! Morgann Leleux Clinches Spot with USA Track and Field

New Iberia native Morgann Leleux has envisioned competing one day at the Olympics. That day will be coming within the next month.

Leleux finishing 2nd in Pole Vault with a vault of 4.70m at the USA Track and Field trials, clinching her ticket to Tokyo. This will be her first trip to the summer games.

The UL and Georgia product will be joined by Katie Nageotte and Sandi Morris with Team USA.

The Cajuns also had Maurice native Claire Meyers competing in the Javelin finals. The senior finished in 11th with a throw of 47.71.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel