Tito Chikere donates school supplies to Acadiana students

LAFAYETTE — New Louisiana defensive lineman Tito Chikere has been on campus for only a short time, but he is already giving back to the Acadiana community.

The senior donated school supply boxes to students at Ossun Elementary School and Paul Breaux Middle School ahead of the start of the school year. Chikere purchased the supplies with his own money as a way to thank the community for welcoming him to Lafayette.

Chikere said he hopes the gesture leaves a lasting impression on students and reminds them that someone believes in their future.

"It feels good," Chikere said. "The kids can remember that somebody cared for them. They can look back and say a football player donated these supplies. It may seem like a small thing, but that one small seed can really encourage a kid's whole trajectory."

The donation comes just days before Louisiana begins preparations for the 2026 season. Players are scheduled to report for fall camp on Aug. 3 as the Ragin' Cajuns begin gearing up for the upcoming season.

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