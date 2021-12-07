Three UL coaching assistants to depart from the staff

LAFAYETTE — In Napier's four-year tenure with the Cajuns, it wasn't just him that made the team successful, but his right hand men as well.

In his departure, three follow him to the east coast.

Defensive coordinator Patrick Toney, running backs coach Jabbar Juluke and strength and conditioning coach Mark Hocke.

After the Sunbelt Championship win, Napier spoke highly about bringing Toney to the staff in 2018 and says that this a coach we'll tell stories about in the future.

"He knows what he's doing he cares about the players and works hard to get to know them, says former UL head coach Billy Napier. "He's a great teacher and he continues to evolve. He works around the clock and I'm proud of PT. He's made me better."

